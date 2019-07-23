ED RUNYAN | THE VINDICATOR


July 23, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Ed Runyan | THE VINDICATOR

Kinsman residents attend the Kinsman Township trustees meeting Monday night, with many of them complimenting the community and the response to the flooding Saturday in various areas of the township.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$249900


Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$329900