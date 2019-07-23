DeWine, lawmakers OK financial rescue for Ohio’s nuclear plants
TOLEDO (AP)
Lawmakers in the Ohio House have approved a roughly $1 billion financial rescue for the state’s two nuclear power plants. Gov. Mike DeWine this afternoon signed it into law.
The package that critics are calling a bailout will give $150 million a year to the plants near Cleveland and Toledo.
The legislation approved Tuesday will tack a new fee onto every electricity bill in Ohio. It also scales back requirements that utilities generate more power from wind and solar.
FirstEnergy Solutions has told lawmakers the plants are too costly to operate and will close within two years unless the government steps in and helps.
Opponents led by the natural gas industry have vowed to ask voters to overturn the legislation in a statewide referendum next year.
