Deer exclosure to be added to Poland forest


July 23, 2019 at 9:55p.m.

POLAND

Poland Municipal Forest Board is on track to add an additional deer exclosure to the forest.

The purpose of a deer exclosure is to preserve a section of land to allow plants to thrive unhindered by deer grazing.

Renne, a professor at Youngstown State University, will be giving a talk sponsored by the Friends of the Poland Municipal Forest on white tail deer Aug. 15.

Bids for the Mauthe Bridge restoration project will be accepted beginning Wednesday.

Read more about the meeting in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$329900


Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$249900