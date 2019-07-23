Deer exclosure to be added to Poland forest
POLAND
Poland Municipal Forest Board is on track to add an additional deer exclosure to the forest.
The purpose of a deer exclosure is to preserve a section of land to allow plants to thrive unhindered by deer grazing.
Renne, a professor at Youngstown State University, will be giving a talk sponsored by the Friends of the Poland Municipal Forest on white tail deer Aug. 15.
Bids for the Mauthe Bridge restoration project will be accepted beginning Wednesday.
Read more about the meeting in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
