Co-defendant changes plea in child-sex case

YOUNGSTOWN — A Beloit woman who is the co-defendant in a child sex case agreed today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum to plead guilty to child endangering and will be sentenced in September.

Her co-defendant, Shawn Unger, 35, also requested a jury trial before Judge Krichbaum, which he will have the last week of August.

Unger pleaded guilty in 2011 to raping a 5-year-old girl and was sentenced to seven years in prison. After allegedly raping another child the day he was released, he’s back in state prison for violating his parole. Unger faces new felony counts, including two counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition.