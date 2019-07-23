Cleveland-area man charged in assault of Warren woman

NEWTON FALLS — Tommy A. Lawson, 56, of Garfield Heights remains in the Trumbull County jail in lieu of $25,000 bond after being charged with assaulting a woman as they drove along U.S. Route 422 Friday night.

He was arraigned Monday in Newton Falls Municipal Court on a felonious assault charge. A county sheriff’s deputy responded to a location on U.S. Route 422 in Southington at 7:06 p.m. Friday for a man beating up a woman.

Lawson and the woman said Lawson had come to Warren to pick up the woman, 50, for the weekend and take her to Cleveland.

They started to argue in the car, which Lawson said led to the woman hitting him. But the woman, who had bruising and cuts all over her upper body and possibly broken wrists, said Lawson hit her about 20 times with his cane and punched her in the head at least 10 times.