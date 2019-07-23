BIRTHS


July 23, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Ta’Shayah Berger and Braylon Barnes, Youngstown, boy, July 21.

Justin and Danielle Staub, Canfield, boy, July 21.

Tyler and Danielle Marshall, Sebring, girl, July 21.

Louis and Leslie Zorella, Canfield, girl, July 21.

Jocelyn Fry and Andres Miranda, Youngstown, girl, July 21.

St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Jennah Lindley and Mason Ivancic, Jefferson, boy, July 18.

Lindsay Minet and David Lowe, Niles, girl, July 18.

Lisa Neely Thompson, Warren, boy, July 20.

Keyona Williams, Warren, girl, July 20.

