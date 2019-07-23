BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Ta’Shayah Berger and Braylon Barnes, Youngstown, boy, July 21.
Justin and Danielle Staub, Canfield, boy, July 21.
Tyler and Danielle Marshall, Sebring, girl, July 21.
Louis and Leslie Zorella, Canfield, girl, July 21.
Jocelyn Fry and Andres Miranda, Youngstown, girl, July 21.
St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Jennah Lindley and Mason Ivancic, Jefferson, boy, July 18.
Lindsay Minet and David Lowe, Niles, girl, July 18.
Lisa Neely Thompson, Warren, boy, July 20.
Keyona Williams, Warren, girl, July 20.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.