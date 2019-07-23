2 Amazon centers

ROSSFORD, Ohio

Amazon says it will open two new distribution centers in Ohio.

The company announced Monday the two sites in Akron and near Toledo will bring a combined 2,500 full-time jobs.

The new facility in Akron will be built on the site of a former shopping mall. The one in Rossford near Toledo is going up at the intersection of Interstate 75 and the Ohio Turnpike.

Each of the two distribution centers will cover more than 700,000 square feet. Both centers will employ workers to pack and ship small items.

Amazon has five other distribution centers in the state, including one in North Jackson in Mahoning County. They employ a total of roughly 8,500 workers.

Ohio gas prices

The average price for gasoline across Northeast Ohio is two cents more expensive this week at $2.80 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report released Monday.

On the week, some states saw prices increase by 2 cents, but Indiana (minus 15 cents), Michigan (minus 12 cents), Illinois (minus 12 cents) and Ohio (minus 11 cents) rank as the top four states in the country with the largest declines and the only to see double-digit dips.

The national gas price average is three cents less expensive than last Monday: $2.76. The price for gas in Youngstown on Monday was $2.73.

Volvo recalls some 500K vehicles due to faulty engine part

HELSINKI

Volvo Cars is recalling about half a million cars worldwide because of a faulty engine component that may in extreme cases cause a vehicle to catch a fire.

The Swedish carmaker said Monday the affected cars are two-liter, four-cylinder diesel engines manufactured between 2014 and 2019 in the following models: S60, S80, S90, V40, V60, V70, V90, XC60 and XC90.

Volvo said the engine inlet manifold is made of plastic and could melt due to temperature changes. Spokesman Stefan Elfstrom told Swedish news agency TT the company has noticed in its investigations that “it has led to a car fire in a few cases.”

Ohio governor signs $645M workers’ comp budget

COLUMBUS

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed into law a two-year budget for Ohio’s insurance fund for injured workers after lawmakers missed the initial deadline at the end of June and covered the gap with a temporary budget.

DeWine, a Republican, did not issue any line-item vetoes for measures in signing the nearly $645 million spending plan Monday.

The budget doesn’t include a provision the House favored earlier that would have covered post-traumatic stress disorder for emergency responders who aren’t physically injured.

