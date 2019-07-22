Youngstown man’s body recovered from lake in Michigan

CAMBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich.

The body of a Youngstown man believed to have drowned while swimming Friday in Wamplers Lake in Cambridge Township, Mich., was found just after 8 a.m. Sunday.

The Lenawee County Sherrif’s office reported that Darius Amir Sanders, 23, jumped from a pontoon boat. One of the four other people on the boat tried to rescue Sanders, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Wamplers Lake is an 800-acre lake about 50 miles northwest of Toledo.

Closed for car show

WARREN

The Trumbull County engineer announced that North Leavitt Road between West Market Street and Parkman Road will be closed from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Aug. 11 for the Warren Township Police Department Parade and Car Show.

The recommended detour is west on West Market, north on state Route 5/82, and east on Parkman.

National Night-Out

LIBERTY

The township’s police department will host a National Night-Out from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 6.

There will be a parade along Shady Road at 6 p.m., and at 6:30 in the old Liberty High School parking lot, 317 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, there will be games, music, refreshments, a car show, a police canine demonstration and other activities.

Township and school officials will talk about positive relationships between the police and the community at the event.

Senators want to rename NASA facility after Neil Armstrong

TOLEDO (AP)

Ohio’s two U.S. senators plan on asking Congress to rename a NASA research facility in northern Ohio after astronaut Neil Armstrong.

Republican Rob Portman and Democrat Sherrod Brown want to honor the Ohio native by renaming the NASA Plum Brook Station in Sandusky.

Portman says he talked about the idea with Armstrong a year before his death in 2012. But the senator says Armstrong was so humble that he balked at the suggestion.

Portman says he has since talked with Armstrong’s family and NASA and that they support renaming the facility.

Brown says it would be a fitting tribute, with this weekend marking the 50th anniversary of Armstrong’s first steps on the moon in 1969.

Ohio hemp businesses hire powerful Statehouse lobbyist

COLUMBUS (AP)

A powerful Statehouse lobbyist is leading a new coalition representing Ohio’s burgeoning hemp industry.

Grant Street Consultants’ Neil Clark was appointed Wednesday. That same day, state lawmakers passed a bill allowing Ohio farmers and university researchers to grow industrial hemp and legalizing sales of hemp-derived cannabidiol oil, or CBD.

The measure still needs Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s signature.

Ohio would become the 47th state to regulate hemp. The Ohio Farm Bureau has predicted it would become the state’s third-largest crop behind corn and soybeans.

The industry coalition includes three entrepreneurs from Green Light Acquisitions, which is now in the hemp business.

Coroner: 2 who died in grain silo suffocated

TOLEDO (AP)

A coroner says two men who died after they were trapped in a silo filled with grain in Ohio suffocated.

The Blade in Toledo reports Lucas County’s coroner has ruled the deaths as accidental. The coroner identified the men who died Friday in the silo operated by The Andersons company in Toledo as 29-year-old Joshua Stone, of Rossford, and 56-year-old James Heilman, of Perrysburg.

Coroner Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett said the men were breaking up compacted grain when it’s believed they came upon an air pocket, causing grain to collapse around and on them.

Toledo fire crews responded Friday morning and spent nearly two hours trying to reach the men.