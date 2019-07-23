YMCA sponsors swim lessons for kids at Northside Pool


July 22, 2019 at 3:05p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown City Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor learn-to-swim lessons for children ages 5 to 18 at Northside Pool, 2201 Belmont Ave., from noon to 12:45 p.m. July 29-30 as well as Aug. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20.

Instructors with the YMCA of Youngstown will provide the lessons. A total of 50 spots are available. Registration is required and can be completed at the pool or by calling 330-743-4035.

