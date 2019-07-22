US Sen. Sherrod Brown: Vindy closing 'devastating' to Valley
YOUNGSTOWN - U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown said today the closure of The Vindicator on Aug. 31 will be devastating to the Mahoning Valley.
Brown, a Cleveland Democrat, told the Mahoning River Mayors’ Association the newspaper brings the proper perspective of the area that national media fails to do.
Girard Mayor James Melfi said he agreed with Brown and is concerned about the impending closing.
For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
