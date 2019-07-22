TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marlin R. Detweiler, 26, of Middlefield, and Cristina R. Byler, 21, of Garretsville.

Erika R. Clemente, 28, of Hubbard, and Trevor J. Meeks, 24, of Wheatland, Pa.

Ethan A. Wright, 22, of Warren, and Tiawna M. Whitmore, 21, of same.

Stephanie L. Thomas, 29, of Girard, and John K. Snyder, 35, of same.

April L. Bowman, 33, of Warren, and Kevin R. Griffiths, 32, of same.

Darrin J. Lawrence, 39, of Cortland, and Lindsay E. Marble, 40, of same.

Amy J. Riffle, 44, of Brookfield, and Chris Jevcak, 42, of same.

Scott A. Rader, 34, of Niles, and Mary R. Wright, 31, of Warren.

Adam C. Angel, 37, of Warren, and Katie S. Bowen, 35, of same.

David W. Pringle Jr., 23, of Youngstown, and Chelsea A. Smith, 25, of Niles.

Joseph L. Maughan, 37, of Warren, and Sarah E. Barclay, 38, of same.

Thong G. Truong, 47, of Cortland, and Karen Colapietro, 38, of Girard.

Nicholas A. Rios, 25, of Youngstown, and Shamara T. Golden, 24, of same.

Stephen M. Sprague Jr., 24, of Girard, and Victoria M. Van Horn, 28, of same.

Kathryn V. Szabo, 30, of Vienna, and Broc N. Root, 32, of same.

Jack R. Penn, 62, of Niles, and Tina M. Skufca, 53, of same.

Devin L. Slanina, 39, of Girard, and Jerrold L. Allen, 48, of same.

Ethan C. Metheny, 28, of Warren, and Natalie N. Conrad, 27, of Farmdale.

Courtney L. Pagnatta, 26, of Niles, and Andrew M. Russo, 33, of same.

Richard S. Hunt Sr., 46, of Youngstown, and Diane M. Arnold, 39, of Mineral Ridge.

James M. Griffin, 36, of Hubbard, and Danielle R. Petrozelle, 35, of same.

Michael M. Tonkovich, 37, of Warren, and Amy K. Stankewich, 36, of same.

Caitlin A. Gilger, 26, of Warren, and Edward J. White, 27, of same.

Lindsay N. Hausen, 29, of Warren, and Matthew J. Robinson, 33, of same.

Kacey L. Day, 30, of Cortland, and Zackery D. Osborne, 34, of same.

NEW COMPLAINTS

Sam Lamancusa v. Raymel Adams et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Samuel H. Riveros et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Twila M. Anderson et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Harold Ady et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Helen M. Anglin et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Wilbur J. Pletcher et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. David W. Addicott et al, tax foreclosure.

Bruner Land Co. Inc. v. James W. Potteiger et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Calvin Van Sneed IV et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Best Homes Dev. LLC et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Nicholas A. Sarvey et al, foreclosure.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Philip J. Prezioso et al, foreclosure.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Ella Gorman, foreclosure.

Bayview Financial Property Trust v. Robert Hettrick, foreclosure.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Zachery C. Pennock, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Zack Martin, foreclosure.

Midfirst Bank v. Richard M. Shontz Jr., foreclosure.

Creditmax Inc. v. Frederick Durig et al, other civil.

Wise Old Sage LLC v. Daniel Schaeffer, other civil.

CR Electric Inc. v. Kory Cooper et al, other civil.

John A. McNally III v. estate of Ralph A. Naples et al, other civil.

Citibank NA v. Sarah Booth, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Dana Sherwood, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Frank Egley, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Richard C. Calkins, other civil.

Mary A. Kleese v. James M. Kleese, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Melanie E. Newbrough, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Kristina M. Stephens, other civil.

Theresa D. Dines v. Jeffrey D. Somerville, other civil.

Luchelle Roscart v. Imperial Glazing Concepts Inc., other civil.

Carissa Kelly v. Benjamin Williams, other civil.

Checkered Express Inc. v. Environmental Specialists Inc., other civil.

City of Girard v. Thomas M. Vigarino Jr., other civil.

City of Girard v. John M. Boccieri, other civil.

James L. Ruckman et al v. Randy L. Smith et al, other torts.

Kyle T. Pifer et al v. David E. Qualls, other torts.

Brenna K. Gessler v. Connie D. Tucker, other torts.

Patricia Courtney v. Trumbull County Children Services Board, other torts.

Shelly A. Jordan et al v. LTV Steel Co. Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Suzanne Ludwick v. United Parcel Service Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

William J. King v. Walgreen Co., workers’ compensation.

Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Vienna Center Beverage Inc., money.

Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Myers Lawn Care LLC, money.

Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Valley Communications LLC, money.

Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Roy Hites, money.

Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Robert T. Reed et al, money.

Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Shawn St. Clair Trucking LLC, money.

Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Steve Lisko Jr. et al, money (3).

Department of Taxation v. AKT Enterprises LLC, money (2).

Department of Taxation v. Ahmad T. Abdelfattah, money.

Department of Taxation v. Anthonie W. Curti, money.

Department of Taxation v. Baseline Printing Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Debra Pochiro et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Daniel Engle, money.

Department of Taxation v. F&S Auto Service LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Ronald V. Fiore, money.

Department of Taxation v. David A. Gregory, money.

Department of Taxation v. Jonathan J. Hapcic, money.

Department of Taxation v. Nichele Y. King, money.

Department of Taxation v. Bradley R. Koehler, money.

Department of Taxation v. Local & Global Investments Corp., money.

Department of Taxation v. Matt Smiley’s Auto Service and Repair LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Mandy Mauger, money.

Department of Taxation v. Medicine Food Ltd., money (2).

Department of Taxation v. Northeastern Alarm, money.

Department of Taxation v. Qiana Shaw, money.

Department of Taxation v. Simply Kleen LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Tahiti Tanning LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Team Torres Transportation & Hauling LLC, money (2).

Department of Taxation v. Thrift Town Treasures LLC, money (2).

Department of Taxation v. Tim & Ken’s Auto Repairs Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Trumbull Feed and Supply Inc., money (3).

Department of Taxation v. Darryl A. White, money.

Department of Taxation v. Austintown Precision Welding Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. William J. Cooper et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Marie A. Dubecky, money.

Department of Taxation v. Marisha S. Dykes, money.

Department of Taxation v. Edan Farms Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Denise M. Falatic, money.

Department of Taxation v. Glam Candy Beaute Bar & Boutique, money.

Department of Taxation v. Mark J. Harris, money.

Department of Taxation v. Thomas A. Heckathorn, money.

Department of Taxation v. Josh R. Host, money.

Department of Taxation v. Phillip R. Keatley, money.

Department of Taxation v. Bradley R. Koehler, money.

Department of Taxation v. Jim H. Lyons V et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Brenda M. Macchione, money.

Department of Taxation v. Thomas E. McCarthy Jr. et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Kenneth R. Miller et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Jessica A. Miracle, money.

Department of Taxation v. Glenn W. Mulhollen, money.

Department of Taxation v. Munnell Investments LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Ohio Dermatological Association, money.

Department of Taxation v. David N. Pugh et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Lawrence J. Rankin, money.

Department of Taxation v. Simon Auto LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Freddie Smith et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Dwayne J. Smith, money.

Department of Taxation v. Joseph H. Speare et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Jeffrey A. Stone, money.

Department of Taxation v. Nicholas Vannatten, money.

Department of Taxation v. Adam L. Walker, money.

Department of Taxation v. Jeffrey W. Walp et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Dennis R. Wildman et al, money.

Sharon Regional Health System v. Royal A. McConahy Jr. et al, money.

Sharon Regional Health System v. Franklyn S. Doughton, money.

Sharon Regional Health System v. Gerald L. Fischer, money.

Sharon Regional Health System v. Kevin J. Clark et al, money.

Sharon Regional Health System v. Rachel E. Frazier, money.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Autumn J. Patrick, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Brian M. McNabney, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Joseph M. Barnard, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Daniel Porterfield, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Brandon Groves, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Bruce Davis, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Robert P. Razum Jr., money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Nikeishan L. Pruitt, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Autumn Luster, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Brett Ramsey, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Lee H. Williams Jr., money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Christina A. D’Amico, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Barbara Bartoletti, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Jeremy Ross, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Adrrianne Barnhart, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Kevin Goblinger, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Richard Chapman, money.

Sharon Regional Health System v. Kenneth J. Cole, money.

Sharon Regional Health System v. Anthony S. Ruberto, money.

Sharon Regional Health System v. Robert E. Belotti et al, money.

Sharon Regional Health System v. Tammy Parrish, money.

Sharon Regional Health System v. Nicole A. Lowe, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Mary Charles, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Bianca Broussard, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. William Vernacchio, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Maria Sizemore, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Nicole Houser, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Kenneth Wolfe, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Michelle A. Soeder, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Jamie Knieriemen, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Robert D. Fowler, money.

Westfield Group v. Wendy L. Matthews et al, money (2).

DISSOLUTIONS ASKED

Lynell Hutchins and John Hutchins.

Ryan Boyle and Tiffany Pavelko.

David Merrill and Kathryn A. Merrill.

Monica C. Petrilla and Todd Springer.

Charles J. Sexton and Jean M. Sexton.

Tina Lowe and David Lowe.

Brian K. Jackson and Jennifer M. Jackson.

DIVORCES ASKED

Laura R. Mays v. Preston J. Mays.

Ying Liu v. Binh Thai.

Elizabeth S. Ghindia Monteneri v. Christopher M. Monteneri.

Denise L. Gillispie v. Steven E. Gillispie.

Brian J. Perry v. Alyssa L. Perry.

Amy L. Domino v. Gregory M. Domino.

Ronald A. Turvey v. Lois M. Turvey.

Theodore D. Anzelmo v. Laura A. Anzelmo.

Deborah Cain v. Stanley Cain.

Nancy Moore v. Raymond Moore.