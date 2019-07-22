Tim Ryan comments on Amazon's Akron expansion plan

AKRON — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, applauded the city's mayor and others today today regarding Amazon’s plans to open two new Ohio fulfillment centers, one in the city and the other in Rossford, creating more than 2,500 full-time jobs with comprehensive benefits and opportunities to work alongside Amazon robotics in an industry-leading workplace.

“I applaud Mayor [Daniel] Horrigan, Team NEO, JobsOhio, the Greater Akron Chamber of Commerce, and the Development Finance Authority of Summit County for working together to bring Amazon to the City of Akron,” Ryan said in a statement. “These jobs will be a boon for our local economy here in Summit County and across Northeast Ohio. Today’s announcement is a testament to our talented workforce and tight-knit community. None of this would be possible if we weren’t in this together.”