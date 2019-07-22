Tim Ryan comments on Amazon's Akron expansion plan
AKRON — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, applauded the city's mayor and others today today regarding Amazon’s plans to open two new Ohio fulfillment centers, one in the city and the other in Rossford, creating more than 2,500 full-time jobs with comprehensive benefits and opportunities to work alongside Amazon robotics in an industry-leading workplace.
“I applaud Mayor [Daniel] Horrigan, Team NEO, JobsOhio, the Greater Akron Chamber of Commerce, and the Development Finance Authority of Summit County for working together to bring Amazon to the City of Akron,” Ryan said in a statement. “These jobs will be a boon for our local economy here in Summit County and across Northeast Ohio. Today’s announcement is a testament to our talented workforce and tight-knit community. None of this would be possible if we weren’t in this together.”
More like this from vindy.com
- April 23, 2009 midnight
Specific job experience key to filling development post
- April 22, 2009 12:10 a.m.
Officials defend need for development chief
- September 30, 2017 midnight
Valley officials propose the area for Amazon headquarters
- September 29, 2017 2:08 p.m.
Officials pitch Valley as second home for Amazon
- February 16, 2019 12:10 a.m.
Rep. Tim Ryan wants Amazon to consider NEO for HQ
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.