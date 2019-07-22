Stevens' colleagues pay respects in Supreme Court ceremony
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says six former colleagues of the late John Paul Stevens are joining in a ceremony at the court honoring the long-serving justice, who died last week in Florida at age 99.
Justice Elena Kagan is expected to speak in the court's Great Hall, where Stevens' body will lie in repose. Kagan replaced Stevens when he retired in 2010.
Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Samuel Alito and Sonia Sotomayor also will be on hand, joined by retired Justice Anthony Kennedy.
Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg says the other justices are unable to attend because of prior commitments.
The public will pay respects to Stevens until 8 p.m. tonight. He will be buried in a private ceremony Tuesday at Arlington National Cemetery.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 6, 2010 midnight
Senate confirms Kagan for Supreme Court
- July 20, 2010 2:03 p.m.
Judiciary panel OKs Kagan for U.S. Supreme Court
- October 5, 2010 midnight
Supreme Court begins term
- October 3, 2010 midnight
Free-speech cases top Supreme Court’s agenda
- August 3, 2010 9:49 a.m.
U.S. Senate starts Kagan debate
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.