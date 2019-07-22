A flash flood in the Austintown Plaza inundated some vehicles

By William K. Alcorn

alcorn@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning Valley’s brutal heat wave came to a sudden but stormy end Sunday night.

Thunderstorms and rainfall in excess of 21/2 inches in some areas sent temperatures in the 90s quickly tumbling onto the 70s.

But that relief did not come without its costs.

About 1,700 weather-related power outages were reported in Canfield and Austintown townships Sunday. By late evening, that number had been pared to 117 overall in Mahoning County, according to Ohio Edison.

According to the power company, there were 58 outages in Trumbull County and fewer than five in Columbiana County.

In this round of heavy rain, no flooding had been reported in Boardman as of early Sunday night, according to authorities.

In Austintown, however, cars were reported inundated in water in the Austintown Plaza on Mahoning Avenue.

The water has since receded, and no injuries were reported to police.

Also in Austintown along New Road and in the College Park development, numerous power outages were reported.

The primary concern Sunday was flash flooding in some areas caused by the 2-plus inches of rain that pelted some areas, said Ramel Carpenter, 21 WFMJ-TV meteorologist.

Carpenter said the Valley could experience some showers overnight that should wrap up today preceding a dry week with below-average temperatures in the mid-to upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday and average temperatures in the low 80s the second half of the week.

“It should be several days of sunshine and low humidity,” said Carpenter.