Red Cross needs all blood donors

CLEVELAND — The American Red Cross is reporting it has a blood shortage and is calling for eligible donors of all blood types to donate to help prevent delays in medical care for the injured and ill.

A statement from the Red Cross attributed the shortage to a decline in the number of blood drives organized by community groups and businesses since the Fourth of July holiday week.

The Red Cross has less than a two-day supply of type O blood.

Generally, the Red Cross likes to have at least a five-day supply of blood.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make appointments at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

