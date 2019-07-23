Police ID man found dead in Liberty

LIBERTY — Liberty police identified the man found dead Sunday evening at the 1100 block of Mansell Drive as 28-year-old Cory Davner of Canfield.

Police are investigating the cause of death. Neighbors found Davner’s body in a garden area, laying under a picket fence at a home next door to where Davner had been dog-sitting, according to a police report.

Davner’s mother reported to police at about 1:43 p.m. Sunday that Davner has been missing since Friday.

She told police Davner was supposed to be dog-sitting at a home on the 1100 block of Mansell Drive. When she arrived at that house, Davner’s Jeep was parked in the driveway with his wallet and phone on the seat, and the Jeep had no doors or windows attached. The wallet contained several hundreds of dollars in cash and credit cards, according to the police report.

Police met several of Davner’s family members and the homeowner at the house. The homeowner asked police not to search the house because Davner’s mother already had, and she stated her dogs would be ‘traumatized’ by strangers being in the house.

The Trumbull County Coroner’s office said there will be an autopsy on the body Tuesday morning.