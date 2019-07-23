Pa. reporter sues over 2017 plunge into river
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A western Pennsylvania reporter has filed suit over injuries he says he sustained during a promotional stunt two years ago in which he plunged 22 feet into the Allegheny River in a homemade flying machine.
The lawsuit by KDKA-TV reporter Dave Crawley names EQT Three Rivers Regatta, Red Bull and a marketing agency. It stems from an August 2017 media piece before the Red Bull Flugtag event in which teams in homemade devices “fly” from a pier into a river. The suit contends Crawley was left with spleen and diaphragm injuries as well as a traumatic brain injury.
The regatta didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment; Red Bull said the event dates back to 1991 and “the safety of spectators and participants is always our primary concern.”
More like this from vindy.com
- May 5, 2001 midnight
MAHONING COUNTY Man sues estranged wife who shot him
- September 20, 2007 2 a.m.
Woman is arraigned in pit bull case
- August 21, 2006 midnight
Foul baseball cracks the skull of 5-year-old Pennsylvania girl
- May 16, 2019 midnight
Lake Milton woman sues manufacturer over jet-ski injuries
- May 10, 2001 midnight
YOUNGSTOWN Man declared dead sues, killing plea deal
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.