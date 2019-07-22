Monster trucks returning to Covelli Centre
YOUNGSTOWN — The Toughest Monster Truck Tour will return to Covelli Centre Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
Show times will be 7:30 p.m. both nights.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and the Covelli box office (fees may apply).
An internet-only pre-sale will take place from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 p.m. Thursday at ticketmaster.com. Use password TOUGHS. Tickets purchased during the pre-sale will receive a free pit pass.
The Toughest Monster Truck Tour includes several of the nation’s best monster trucks, including Bigfoot, the monster-sized dump truck Dirt Crew, and the world’s biggest ATV, Quad Chaos.
