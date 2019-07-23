Mahoning County auditor: School budgets impacted by declining population

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Auditor’s office has compiled financial data for all 14 public school districts in the county which suggests the Mahoning Valley’s declining population will stress public school budgets.

The data was pulled from the Ohio Department of Education’s 2018 Cupp Report, which is generated by school district reports to ODE, five-year forecasts from each school district and administrator and teacher salary data provided by district treasurers.

Auditor Ralph Meacham said the summary isn’t intended to be comprehensive, but to allow taxpayers to compare school district financial and demographic data.

“The county auditor is responsible for distributing tax proceeds to local school districts. This year we anticipate distributing $150 million in tax revenues to schools. This equates to 60 percent of all annual property taxes,” Meacham is quoted in a release. “I believe taxpayers are interested in and entitled to know how Mahoning County school districts compare to each other. Enrollment in the 14 school districts in Mahoning County is declining as is the population. School boards will continue to be challenged to balance revenues and expenses.”

The entire county summary, titled School District Financial Statistics for FY18, can be found on the county auditor’s website at mahoningcountyoh.gov, by clicking the “Transparency” button.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com