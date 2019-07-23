Lowellville woman charged with cop assault

LOWELLVILLE — A Villa Marie Road woman has been booked into the Mahoning County jail after her arrest for assault on a police officer early Saturday morning.

Reports said Samantha Chiclowe, 22, burned a hole through an officers shirt with a cigarette, bit the same officer and kicked another officer in the side of the face.

The charge against her is a felony. She is also charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. She is expected to be arraigned today in Struthers Municipal Court.

Officers who responded to a fight about 1:40 a.m. Saturday at the Mount Carmel Club, 102 Washington St., while working security at the Mount Carmel Festival offered to take Chiclowe home because she had no ride and she appeared to be drunk, reports said.

Reports said Chiclowe jabbed one officer with a cigarette, burning a hole in his shirt, then bit and kicked police as they took her to the ground.