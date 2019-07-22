Liberty police, Trumbull coroner investigate body found in yard
Staff report
LIBERTY
Liberty Township police and the Trumbull County Coroner’s Office are investigating the cause of death of a 28-year-old man found in a yard in the 1100 block of Mansell Drive.
According to the Trumbull County 911 Center log, the man was reported missing about 1:45 p.m. Sunday, and his body was found about 6 p.m.
No other details were available late Sunday night.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 22, 2019 midnight
Authorities investigate body found in Liberty
- January 6, 2016 midnight
Coroner: Body has no signs of foul play
- March 14, 2001 midnight
Police find body at Liberty address
- March 15, 2001 midnight
LIBERTY Coroner rules man's death as homicide
- April 22, 2010 9:58 p.m.
Teens find body in Liberty
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.