Kent State Trumbull campus closed today
CHAMPION — Kent State Trumbull Campus will be closed all day today because of a power outage.
All classes and events are canceled, the university said in a news release this morning.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 13, 2007 midnight
Campus Closings
- December 25, 2013 midnight
CHRISTMAS What’s open/closed
- November 22, 2012 12:02 a.m.
Thanksgiving | What’s open/closed
- April 18, 2014 midnight
EASTER WEEKEND What’s open/closed
- November 12, 2012 midnight
What’s open/closed
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.