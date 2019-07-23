Girard moves Tobacco 21 to third reading

GIRARD

The city moved to third reading during Monday’s meeting an ordinance to increase the minimum legal age to purchase tobacco or vaping products from 18 to 21 within city limits.

Council will take up passage of the ordinance when it returns from summer recess in September.

Jenna Amerine, health educator with the Trumbull County health district, said although Tobacco 21 laws passed on a state level recently, communities should consider approving their own Tobacco 21 laws so they can establish a tobacco retail license program.

If Tobacco 21 is approved in Girard, the license will have a $50 annual cost, and in return, “as long as your follow all the rules, you’ll be provided with education and signage, and we’ll be working with them to make sure they understand Tobacco 21, and how to check IDs and train their staff,” Amerine said.

In Girard, Wendy Hyde, regional director with the Preventing Tobacco Addiction Foundation, said there was a 31 percent violation rate for retailers selling tobacco and vape products to people under the age of 18 in the city.

Also at the meeting, the city approved a resolution to honor Tammy A. King, Girard resident, for being the 2019 Athena Award recipient. She is the acting dean of the Bitonte College of Health and Human Services.

“To have the winner of the Athena award come from our city is quite an honor,” said Mayor James Melfi.