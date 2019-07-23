Browns, Cowboys 'Huddle for 100'

By GREG GULAS

sports@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Chaney Cowboys head football coach Chris Amill had a missed call on his cell last Friday, then scrambled and played telephone tag before finally connecting with a caller from the 440-area code.

That caller turned out to be a Cleveland Browns representative bearing news that Amill’s Cowboys were chosen as one of 13 schools that the Browns will service this year with their “Huddle for 100” program.

On Monday morning at the Cowboys’ Frank Sinkwich practice field, Browns community relations interns Adam Weber and Kolston Brewster pulled up in their painted van, adorned in Browns colors, bearing much-needed cleats, pants, gloves and both used game and practice jerseys to help bolster Chaney’s equipment needs.

“I received the call out of the blue on Friday and was pleased to hear what it was about when we finally talked,” Amill said. “The Browns organization helps with turf and re-does football fields, assists in the construction of concession stands and gives helmets to schools.

“We’ve applied for multiple grants with the Browns, but this is the first time we are the recipient of their generosity and it is an exciting feeling.”

Amill is a longtime assistant coach — he spent 16 seasons at Cardinal Mooney and the past two at East. The Cowboys played a junior varsity schedule with one varsity game a season ago, his first season as a varsity head coach has attracted 82 players as Chaney transitions to varsity status for the first time since the end of the 2010 campaign.

“The community support and the pride on the west side, especially with Chaney alums, has been great,” Amill said. “It’s nice to have the program back and great to have my own program now. I’m looking forward to being able to do things I want to do.”

Breyon Jackson, a 2004 Woodrow Wilson graduate and current assistant football coach at Valley Christian, was instrumental in getting information to Amill about the Browns’ program.

Like Amill, both are Cleveland Browns diehards.

“I found out about this program through the Browns’ Play 60 app and know from previous years that they try to surprise schools in the state with equipment and other things to help their programs,” Jackson said. “I’m great friends with coach Amill as he has been a mentor to me and someone that I really look up to.

“The Browns came back, Chaney is now back and as a city school graduate it is great to see the Browns wanting to lend a helping hand.”

Weber said the program is a part of the NFL’s initiative to get 100 minutes of volunteer work per person, a competition between all 32 teams with the hopes of accruing their goal of 100 million minutes for NFL volunteers.

“We chose Chaney High School because we saw what they were doing with their program, thought it would be a great school to get involved with and just reward them for their services,” Weber said. “Ultimately, it’s all about look good and feel good. We don’t want kids to worry about possible injuries with old equipment so it’s a great way for them to enjoy the game and look good playing it.”

The program will cover 13 Ohio counties and in addition to Chaney, Weber and Brewster also made a stop Monday at Girard High School with schools from Toledo, Elyria and Canton upcoming.

“Roughly 10,000 students will be positively affected with over $130,000 worth of equipment donated by this program,” Weber said.

Rick Shepas, Youngstown City Schools athletic director, said it’s an exciting time for Chaney because the Browns have been doing great philanthropic work throughout the state since the franchise returned to the NFL.

“There are a bunch of initiatives that the Cleveland Browns have put out there to help school districts like ours,” Shepas said. “Warren Harding was a benefactor last year, Chaney is a benefactor of the Browns’ generosity this year and we feel that there are several other great partnerships that we can be in on down the road as well.”

Former Cowboys quarterback Brad Smith, a 10-year NFL veteran, was on hand to witness the Browns’ initiative.

“This was beautiful, a blessing to see those who are willing to give back in any capacity,” said Smith, who currently owns Venture Capital in Austin, Texas. “It’s great to see these kids so happy and feel loved.”

Justin Jennings, newly appointed CEO of Youngstown City Schools, was also on hand for the presentation.

“It’s awesome to see the collaboration and interaction between the Cleveland Browns and Chaney High School,” Jennings said.

Wide receiver-safety Marquise Herron is happy that the Cowboys were chosen as one of the 13 programs the Browns will help this year.

“As a program, we feel blessed that the Browns chose us to help with their equipment. We need it and appreciate it very much,” Herron said.

