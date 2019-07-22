Births


July 22, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Kayla and Daniel Byers, Enon Valley, Pa., girl, July 19.

Crystal and Nicholas Walters, Youngstown, boy, July 19.

Chelsy and Matthew Hovenic, Salem, boy, July 19.

Mysti Boyce and James Minerd, Poland, boy, July 19.

Mazhorell Johnson and Tylon Johnson, Youngstown, girl, July 19.

Brittany Milone and Christopher Mullins, Youngstown, boy, July 19.

Amanda Clark and William Hogan, Youngstown, boy, July 19.

