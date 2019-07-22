'Beefy Fun Day' is Saturday at Mill Creek MetroParks Farm


July 22, 2019 at 11:05a.m.

CANFIELD — The Columbiana-Mahoning-Trumbull Beef Ambassadors, a youth group that focuses on public education, promotion of the beef community and professional development, will provide interactive learning stations for all ages from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Mill Creek MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road.

Participants will meet and interact with local beef producers and learn about beef cows. For those wanting a complete hands-on experience, a live animal display also will be available. Along with the learning displays and children’s activities, a lunch complete with hamburgers and all-beef hot dogs will be provided.

For information, call Haley Shoemaker, program coordinator, at 330-533-5538 or 234-575-9815.

