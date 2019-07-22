'Beefy Fun Day' is Saturday at Mill Creek MetroParks Farm
CANFIELD — The Columbiana-Mahoning-Trumbull Beef Ambassadors, a youth group that focuses on public education, promotion of the beef community and professional development, will provide interactive learning stations for all ages from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Mill Creek MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road.
Participants will meet and interact with local beef producers and learn about beef cows. For those wanting a complete hands-on experience, a live animal display also will be available. Along with the learning displays and children’s activities, a lunch complete with hamburgers and all-beef hot dogs will be provided.
For information, call Haley Shoemaker, program coordinator, at 330-533-5538 or 234-575-9815.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 31, 2014 4:27 p.m.
Bug Day set Sunday at Mill Creek MetroParks farm in Canfield
- September 16, 2018 12:02 a.m.
METRO DIGEST || Family fun at Sunset at the Farm
- June 21, 2015 midnight
MVARA Field Day is Saturday and Sunday
- April 30, 2014 12:51 a.m.
Kite fest Saturday at MetroParks Farm
- April 29, 2014 12:22 p.m.
Kite festival Saturday at MetroParks farm in Canfield
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.