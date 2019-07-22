Avengers: Endgame' has passed 'Avatar' as biggest film ever
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The global box office has a new king in "Avengers: Endgame."
The superhero extravaganza this weekend usurped "Avatar" to become the highest-grossing film of all time, with an estimated $2.79 billion in worldwide grosses in just 13 weeks.
"Avatar" held onto the record for a decade at $2.789 billion.
The title comes with a few caveats, however, including the fact that "Avatar's" grosses are not adjusted for inflation. Also, domestically, "Avengers: Endgame" is No. 2 to "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" by about $80 million.
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige gave a shout-out to "Avatar" director James Cameron on Saturday night at San Diego Comic-Con for holding the record for so long. Feige also noted the inflation technicality and said Cameron will probably hold the title again someday.
