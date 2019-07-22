Authorities investigate body found in Liberty


July 22, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Staff report

LIBERTY

Liberty Township police and the Trumbull County Coroner’s Office are investigating the cause of death of a 28-year-old man found in a yard in the 1100 block of Mansell Drive.

According to the Trumbull County 911 Center log, the man was reported missing about 1:45 p.m. Sunday, and his body was found about 6 p.m.

