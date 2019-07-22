Agenda Tuesday

Austintown school board, work session, 11 a.m., Dr. David Ritchie Legacy Room, 230 Idaho Road; board meeting, 1 p.m., middle school, 800 S. Raccoon Road.

Youngstown school board, 4:30 p.m., community room, Youngstown Rayen Early College High School, 20 W. Wood St.

Columbiana school board, 6 p.m., high-school media center, 700 Columbiana-Waterford Road.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.