Agenda Tuesday

July 22, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Austintown school board, work session, 11 a.m., Dr. David Ritchie Legacy Room, 230 Idaho Road; board meeting, 1 p.m., middle school, 800 S. Raccoon Road.

Youngstown school board, 4:30 p.m., community room, Youngstown Rayen Early College High School, 20 W. Wood St.

Columbiana school board, 6 p.m., high-school media center, 700 Columbiana-Waterford Road.

