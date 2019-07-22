Agenda Tuesday
Agenda Tuesday
Austintown school board, work session, 11 a.m., Dr. David Ritchie Legacy Room, 230 Idaho Road; board meeting, 1 p.m., middle school, 800 S. Raccoon Road.
Youngstown school board, 4:30 p.m., community room, Youngstown Rayen Early College High School, 20 W. Wood St.
Columbiana school board, 6 p.m., high-school media center, 700 Columbiana-Waterford Road.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 9, 2019 midnight
Agenda Wednesday
- February 19, 2019 midnight
Agenda Wednesday
- January 27, 2019 midnight
Agenda Monday
- July 18, 2018 midnight
Agenda Thursday
- April 15, 2018 midnight
Agenda Monday
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.