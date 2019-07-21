Ohio man enters Alford plea in death of girlfriend’s son

TOLEDO

A man has entered a plea to charges in the death of his girlfriend’s 11-month-old son and faces decades in state prison.

The Blade reported 32-year-old Eric Mathis entered an Alford plea in a Toledo courtroom Friday in the beating death of 11-month-old Nehemiah Wright on New Year’s Day 2018. While the plea is not an admission of guilt, it acknowledges that prosecutors have enough evidence to convict him.

Mathis was charged with aggravated murder after an autopsy showed Nehemiah died from blunt force trauma. Mathis told first-responders he’d left the child, who wasn’t breathing, in a bathtub.

A plea agreement calls for Mathis to serve 20 years to life.

Police: Man who wouldn’t drop gun shot and wounded

DAYTON

Authorities say a 19-year-old man who ran from police and refused orders to drop a gun has been shot and wounded by officers in the southwest Ohio city of Dayton.

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl at a news conference identified the man as Re’al Streety, who is in critical but stable condition at a Dayton hospital.

Biehl said police were conducting a law-enforcement “blitz” Thursday when officers tried to stop a car for tinted windows. Biehl said the driver drove to an apartment complex where he got into another car with Streety and a woman inside.

Biehl said officers boxed in the second car, and Fleety ran off. He was shot at least once when three officers opened fire.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

Man dies, eight injured in fire at Cleveland residence

CLEVELAND

Authorities say a man found inside a burning home in Cleveland has died while eight people living in the multifamily structure were injured.

Cleveland police spokesman David Gallagher said firefighters found the west side residence engulfed in flames Saturday. The eight injured people were standing outside when firefighters arrived and were taken to a hospital where they were treated for smoke inhalation.

Gallagher said firefighters discovered the body of a 51-year-old man in a downstairs apartment. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Ohio men convicted of what’s described as random slayings

AKRON

Ohio brothers have been convicted of aggravated murder for what prosecutors say were random shootings.

The Akron Beacon Journal reported a jury in Akron deliberated seven hours Friday before finding 30-year-old Donyea Tyus and 28-year-old Orlando Tyus guilty.

They were charged in the July 2018 slayings of Bonn Rassavong and Robert McCall in Akron.

Defense attorneys argued the prosecution’s key witness, a 21-year-old woman and self-described heroin addict with the brothers that night, shouldn’t be trusted. Prosecutors said her testimony was consistent with the evidence, including cellphone data.

Associated Press