METRO DIGEST || National Night Out

National Night Out

YOUNGSTOWN

National Night Out will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 6 at Wick Park, 260 Park Ave. The event will feature food, music, refreshments, carnival games, testimonies and speakers, including Mayor Jamael Tito Brown, police Chief Robin Lees, community activist Annie Hall, William “Guy” Burney, director of the Community Initiative to Reduce Violence, Councilman T.J. Rogers, D-2nd, and a special message by Pastor Rafael Cruz, pastor of Unity Baptist Church.

Representatives of Teen Challenge, Increase the Peace Rally and the Pregnancy Help Center will be attending. Free health screenings will be available.

The event is sponsored by the East Side Crime Watch, Unity Baptist Church and Burney.

Food truck festival

NILES

Shepherd of the Valley will host a food truck festival from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at Eastwood Field, 111 Eastwood Mall Blvd. The event will host more than a dozen food trucks from Ohio and Pennsylvania.

There also will be a classic- car cruise hosted by the Piston Cruisers. The fee is $10 per vehicle, regardless of the number of attendees. All proceeds will benefit Shepherd’s foundation to support activities and care for residents.

Walk Against Heroin

WARREN

New Day Recovery is sponsoring the fourth-annual Walk Against Heroin from noon to 5 p.m. next Sunday at the Warren Amphitheater. The event is open to the public and provides resources across the tri-county area for individuals dealing with addiction.

There will be 50/50 raffles, a bucket auction and entertainment.

Agenda Monday

Brookfield Township trustees, special meeting, 9 a.m., 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Cardinal Joint Fire District, 5:30 p.m., Station 2, 7075 Herbert Road, Canfield.

Girard City Council, caucus, 6:30 p.m.; meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, municipal court, 105 N. Market St.

Hubbard school board, work session, 5:45 p.m.; meeting, 6 p.m., board room, 108 Orchard Ave.

Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 5 p.m., Suite 201, CSB building, 222 W. Federal St., Youngstown.

Newton Township trustees, 6:30 p.m., 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road, Newton Falls.

