Mount Carmel Italian Fest will serve up another slice

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The 21st annual Our Lady of Mount Carmel Italian Festival will open Thursday and run through July 28 on the church grounds at 343 Via Mount Carmel, next to the Choffin Career Center.

Admission is $4 (four-day passes are available in advance for $6 – a savings of $10 – at Rulli Brothers, Lariccia’s and Belleria in Struthers).

Hours are 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 1 to 10 p.m. July 28

As always, the four-day event will feature Italian food vendors, a large silent auction with more than 200 baskets, a morra contest and free parking at nearby lots with free shuttle service.

Music by Italian artists is scheduled every evening on the outdoor main stage inside the tent and another in the social hall.

On the main stage, this year’s featured entertainer will be Pino Marelli. Returning will be Pittsburgh’s Mirella the Musician, a festival favorite.

Rev. Monsignor Michael J. Cariglio of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica declared this year’s theme “The Year of the Grandparent.”

The festival will kick off Thursday with the Little Prince and Princess Pageant with WYTV’s Jim Loboy serving as master of ceremonies. The pageant is sponsored by Chick-Fil-A, and the judges will include local television newscasters Alexis Walters and Lindsey Watson.

On Friday, the opening ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. in the social hall.

This year’s Woman of the Year will be Judge Theresa Dellick of Mahoning County Juvenile Court, while Man of the Year is Frank Frattaroli, who has served as festival chairman the past five years.

Four $1,000 scholarships to Youngstown State University will be awarded at the opening ceremony, and the third-annual Italo Antonini Memorial Morra Tournament will begin that night.

Entries for the homemade wine competition will be accepted Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with the judging at 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening in the lower church hall.

The final day of the festival will begin with a noon Mass followed by the street procession with the Lowellville Band, Knights of Columbus and honorees.

The gigantic Italian Auction is a draw you need to see to believe with more than 200 gifts.

The festival will also include basilica tours, a children’s area and craft vendors.

Scott Schulick now serves as festival chairman; Frattaroli is co-chairman and Cathy Zack is secretary.

Here is the entertainment schedule:

THURSDAY

Social Hall

5-6:30 p.m.: John Gabriele

7-8:30 p.m.: Little Prince and Princess Pageant

9-10:30 p.m.: Jim Frank Combo

Main Stage

5-6 p.m.: Italian Music Serenade

6-7 p.m.: Franco Simone

7:30-9 p.m.: Dom Tocco and the Brotherhood

9:30-10:45 p.m.: Butch Nichols Band

FRIDAY

Social Hall

5-6:30 p.m.: John Gabriele

7-8 p.m.: Opening ceremonies

8:30-10:30 p.m.: Rex Taneri

Main Stage

5-6 p.m.: Italian Music Serenade

6-8 p.m.: D-Major

8:30-10:30 p.m.: Gli Italiani

SATURDAY

Social Hall

6-8 p.m.: John Gabriele

8:30-10:30 p.m.: Jim Frank Combo

Main Stage

6-7:15 p.m.: Mirabella the Musician

7:30-9 p.m.: Dom Tocco and the Brotherhood

9:30-10:45 p.m.: Pino Morelli

july 28

Social Hall

2-4 p.m.: John Gabriele

4:30-6:30 p.m.: Butch Nichols Band

7-9 p.m.: Rex Taneri

Main Stage

1:30-2:30 p.m.: Lowellville Band

3-4:30 p.m.: Mirella the Musician

4:45-6 p.m.: Avanti band

6:30-8 p.m.: Pino Morelli

8:15-9:45 p.m.: D-Major