IF YOU GO
IF YOU GO
What: The fourth annual Blues Berry Bash festival
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today
Where: White House Fruit Farm, 9249 Youngstown-Salem Road (U.S. Route 62), Canfield
Cost: Admission is free.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 9, 2019 10:18 p.m.
FLASH BRIEFING SUNDAY
- July 21, 2019 12:08 a.m.
Rains heighten pickings at Blues Berry Bash
- July 25, 2015 midnight
IF YOU GO
- August 7, 2016 12:05 a.m.
IF YOU GO
- July 19, 2018 midnight
WTG
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.