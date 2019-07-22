Founder of Yippies dies at 87
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES
Paul Krassner, the publisher, author and radical political activist on the front lines of 1960s counterculture who helped tie together his loose-knit prankster group by naming them the Yippies, has died.
His daughter, Holly Krassner Dawson, says Krassner died Sunday at his home in Desert Hot Springs, California. He was 87.
The Yippies, also known as the Youth International Party, briefly became notorious for such attention-grabbing stunts as running a pig for president and throwing dollar bills onto the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Krassner was an advocate for free-speech, pornography and recreational drug use, claiming he took LSD with celebrities such as Timothy Leary and Groucho Marx.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 22, 2019 midnight
‘Lion King’ roars with $185M; ‘Avengers’ sets new world record
- January 29, 2009 2 a.m.
LOUIE TODAY: France 24, Vindy views & an old yippie
- May 20, 2012 7:48 p.m.
Robin Gibb, founder of Bee Gees, dies at 62
- August 16, 2010 1:06 p.m.
Jazz photographer Herman Leonard dies at 87
- April 12, 2013 1:45 p.m.
Comedian Jonathan Winters dead at 87
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.