Flash-flood warning in effect till 10 p.m. for Mahoning
Staff report
YOUNGTOWN
A flash-flood warning has been issued for Mahoning County until 10 p.m. today with as much as 2 inches of rain forecast for tonight.
The National Weather Service expects heavy rain across the county. It predicts flooding will occur in
Youngstown, Boardman, Canfield, Salem, Columbiana, Struthers, Berlin Center, Ellsworth and other communities.
A flash-flood warning means flooding is imminent or occurring.
Those in the warning area should move to higher ground, the NWS recommends.
