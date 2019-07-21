Downton Abbey to open at Biltmore

ASHEVILLE, N.C.

Downton Abbey: The Exhibition will open at Biltmore in Asheville, N.C., on Nov. 8 for a limited engagement through April 7.

This immersive exhibition will feature set recreations, costumes and exclusive multimedia elements, providing guests with a chance to step inside the world of Carnival Films’ global television phenomenon and highly anticipated feature film, which will hit the big screen Sept. 20 in the U.S.

Showcased in two locations at Biltmore, the exhibition will transport guests on an incredible journey through the grand home of Downton Abbey, providing an inside look into the world of the Crawleys and those that served them below stairs.

It will also provide a fascinating look at all aspects of the post-Edwardian era in which the TV series is set, and offer in-depth insight into the remarkable events that shaped the world, such as World War I. At Biltmore’s Amherst, never-before-seen multimedia elements and the series’ most recognizable sets and artifacts will immerse guests in the social history, culture and memorable moments from the show.

For information on the exhibition, please visit www.downtonexhibition.com.

Huge wooden troll reopens at new site in Colo. ski town

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo.

A giant wooden troll is ready to greet fans again after being moved and rebuilt in a Colorado ski town.

The Summit Daily reports the 15-foot troll, named Isak Heartstone, reopened in Breckenridge.

He was reconstructed in June near an ice arena in the south end of Breckenridge. The new Trollstigen trail was created to access the site.

The troll was originally assembled beside a trail last summer for a festival, but it was dismantled in November after nearby homeowners complained about the crowds.

Danish artist Thomas Dambo rebuilt Isak, keeping the original head, heart, hands and feet but giving him a new pose.

The troll is now seated on a slope with his hand wrapped around a tree.

Native American artifacts on display in Miss. museum

WOODVILLE, Miss.

A museum in southwestern Mississippi has opened a new exhibit of artifacts found near two Native American mounds in the area.

The Natchez Democrat reported that the items are now on display at the Wilkinson County Museum in downtown Woodville.

The exhibit includes three glass cases that showcase Native American artifacts such as jewelry, spearheads and arrowheads, cooking tools and utensils and pieces of pottery, as well as two handmade replica pots.

Wyoming firearms museum reopening after renovation

CODY, Wyo.

A Wyoming museum devoted to guns is reopening after a major renovation, which cost $12 million.

The Billings Gazette reported a large part of a new addition at the museum is dedicated to firearm education and safety.

Visitors can practice on four simulators, one each for a handgun, M2 machine gun, long-range rifle and shotgun.

The museum also has displays on rifling, gun barrel design and ballistics, where visitors can try to line up rifling marks with the images of fired bullets like a ballistics expert.

