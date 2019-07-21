david dermer | the vindicator

Ellie an John Monchak of Howland concentrate while working on word searches and coloring Saturday afternoon at Warren-Trumbull County Public Library before the start of a discussion about memories of the 1969 moon landing.

Paul and Saundra Sarsany of Warren watch a video about the landing. Saturday was the 50th anniversary of the historic event, which attracted the eyes of a billion people to the televised coverage.