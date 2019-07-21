david dermer | the vindicator
david dermer | the vindicator
Ellie an John Monchak of Howland concentrate while working on word searches and coloring Saturday afternoon at Warren-Trumbull County Public Library before the start of a discussion about memories of the 1969 moon landing.
BBB
Paul and Saundra Sarsany of Warren watch a video about the landing. Saturday was the 50th anniversary of the historic event, which attracted the eyes of a billion people to the televised coverage.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 16, 2002 midnight
Workers' fear turns into joy
- April 8, 2016 10:55 p.m.
Judge Adler expresses dissatisfaction with law governing ruling in pastor's killing of dog
- July 26, 2015 midnight
DAVID DERMER | THE VINDICATOR
- September 26, 2010 12:06 a.m.
Group adds to beauty of trail
- October 27, 2015 midnight
Vienna man charged with a misdemeanor offense for purportedly shooting neighbor’s dog
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.