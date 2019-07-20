Request for mental-health evaluation filed in tavern shooting

Staff report

WARREN

The attorney for Ryan Rulong, who is accused of shooting into a Warren tavern in May injuring four people, has asked Judge Ronald Rice of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to have Rulong evaluated to determine if he is competent to stand trial at the end of the month.

Atty. Michael Scala’s motion says Rulong, 27, “has been on medication since he was a child, after a diagnosis of ‘severe and persistent mental illness’” that involves schizoaffective disorder, bipolar type.

His illness causes him to “have depression, anxiety, panic attacks, auditory hallucinations and paranoia,” a filing in the case says.

During Scala’s visits to Rulong in the Trumbull County jail, Scala has seen a “continuous decline in [Rulong’s] overall mental state, which [Scala] feels jeopardizes his ability to defend this case.”

Rulong, who has addresses in Howland and Girard, is charged with eight counts of attempted murder and eight counts of felonious assault in the University at Larchmont shootings.

Police say he fired at the business from a vehicle as he was driving past it. That took place after he had words with several men earlier at the business.

All four people injured by the bullets and flying glass were treated for injuries and released the same night.

Rulong also is charged with aggravated robbery of a Howland gas station a couple of days later.

Rulong’s trial is scheduled for July 29, but that would presumably be moved back if an evaluation is carried out.

Included with the motion are reports from one or more medical professionals indicating that Rulong has the type of mental health issues Scala cited.