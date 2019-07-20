POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Girard and Liberty:

GIRARD

July 15

Criminal mischief: A maintenance worker with David Tod Memorial Park off Park Avenue flagged down officers after discovering four stop signs had been sprayed with graffiti.

Theft: Authorities responded to an altercation between two women at a U.S. Route 422 gas station, where one of the women alleged the other had stolen her purse at a nearby laundry facility.

Menacing: An Emma Street woman alleged her former boyfriend sent her text messages threatening to harm the accuser and her family.

Drug paraphernalia: After pulling her over on North State Street, officers charged Toni Cogswell, 28, of Larchmont Avenue, Warren, with possessing drug paraphernalia. Found in her trunk was a pipe with suspected marijuana residue, police alleged.

Theft: The owner of The Home Works, a Benjamin Moore Paint retailer at 106 W. Liberty St., told authorities a caller tried to scam him of $1,000 by claiming that Ohio Edison Co. was seeking payment for an overdue electric bill.

Possible overdose: Officers were called to the 200 block of East Wilson Avenue regarding a possible drug overdose, where a woman reported her daughter was unresponsive in a bedroom. The victim was awake but unable to respond verbally before being taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, a report stated.

July 16

Drugs: Police responded to an unknown problem near State and Liberty streets before filing a drug-abuse charge against Marcus Beachum, 42. Beachum, of Fifth Avenue, Youngstown, had 2 grams of suspected marijuana near his car, a report stated.

Harassment: A Forsythe Avenue woman told officers a woman she had unfriended on a social-media site has tried to contact her via the accuser’s 11-year-old daughter.

Trespassing: Officers wrote a summons charging Andrew G. Gibson, 58, of Olive Street, Girard, with criminal trespassing after having received information that an intoxicated man was in the restroom at a Route 422 fast-food restaurant.

July 17

Drugs: A traffic stop in the 500 block of East Kline Street resulted in a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Pamela S. O’Brien of Patricia Drive, Girard, with marijuana possession. O’Brien, 60, had two suspected marijuana cigarettes in a tin container, a report indicated.

Harassment: A Pittsburg Avenue man said his former wife has sent him such text messages throughout the day, evidently in response to a child-support claim he had filed against her.

Drugs: After responding to a possible theft on North State Street, authorities charged Sara A. Baryak of East River Road, Newton Falls, with possessing drug-abuse instruments after alleging Baryak, 38, had in a book bag a suspected crack-cocaine pipe, along with bags of spoons and needles, the latter of which she admitted were hers.

July 18

Arrest: Police answered a call regarding a possibly intoxicated person near a Trumbull Avenue business before charging Joseph M. Lewis, 39, no address listed, with disorderly conduct. Lewis was found unconscious, a report showed.

Possible trespassing: A woman told officers she believed her landlord had entered her Girard townhouse unannounced and on at least two occasions when she was not home.

Identity theft: An East Main Street woman reported that after having Googled her name, she found out someone in Kentucky was using it and other personal information for unknown reasons.

Threats: A Lawrence Avenue woman said her husband and brother-in-law have been harassing her and her daughter. At one point, the brother-in-law screamed at her daughter who was in a vehicle, then yelled at the accuser in a discount store, she reported.

Theft: A man discovered his iPhone had been taken while he worked at the Mount Carmel Festival on West Wilson Avenue.

Harassment: An Ohio Avenue woman said her former husband has made continual unwanted calls to her, apparently related to a contentious child-custody situation.

LIBERTY

July 13

Auto theft: A Youngstown woman at a Belmont Avenue motel told police a passenger in her 1999 BMW vehicle had stolen the car when she returned to the parking lot.

Threats: A Ventura Drive woman alleged a man threatened to beat her up, with assistance from one of his cousins.

Theft: A Boardman woman told authorities she returned to her room at a Motor Inn Drive motel, where she noticed about $730, a cellphone charger and a pair of sunglasses missing.

Possible theft: A woman reported multiple antique tools missing from her Glade Street residence.

July 14

Animal complaint: Authorities cited Rushad E. Chambers, 43, of Fifth Avenue, Youngstown, on a charge of failing to keep a dog restrained after a neighbor reported that while mowing his lawn, a pit bull or similar breed ran toward and bit his right calf area.

Drugs: A traffic stop in the 3000 block of North Gate Road resulted in a marijuana-possession charge against L. Taylor, 20, of North Gate, Liberty, when, police alleged, a vehicle search turned up a large plastic bag with 1.7 grams of suspected raw marijuana, as well as two mason jars with suspected marijuana residue in the trunk.

Summons: After responding to a disabled vehicle and a person with possible injuries in the 1600 block of Trumbull Avenue, officers charged Dana M. Swartz, 23, of Cannons Mill Road, East Liverpool, with reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Recovered property: A 2000 Chevrolet Malibu was towed in Youngstown after a Church Hill-Hubbard Road woman had reported it stolen.

Theft: A man reportedly left Denny’s Restaurant, 4020 Belmont Ave., without having paid his $22 food bill.

July 15

Citation: While dealing with a suspicious person in the 4500 block of Park Avenue, police charged Helen A. Gorosics, 63, of Glade Street, Hubbard, with criminal trespassing after a woman reported having been awakened by her barking dogs, at which time she saw someone on her porch attempting to turn a door knob to enter the home.

July 16

Arrest: Youngstown police in the 2700 block of Belmont Avenue handed Zachary J. Markovich, 25, to Liberty authorities. Markovich, of East Western Reserve Road, Poland, was wanted on an outstanding Girard Municipal Court warrant.

Animal complaint: Police responded to a report that a dog was in a van with the windows rolled up in the 200 block of Goldie Road.