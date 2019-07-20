New Mocha House site

YOUNGSTOWN

Coffee shop Mocha House is opening a location downtown at 120 E. Boardman St. in the Eastern Gateway Community College Building.

The location will open in the fall, said owner Bill Axiotis. He also owns the Warren store.

Axiotis will open the downtown location with Nick Georgalos and family. The Boardman location is independently owned.

Hunt Valve contract

SALEM

Hunt Valve Co. Inc., 1913 E. State St., doing business as Union Flonetics, won a $123,200 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for the manufacture of safety-relief valves.

Job-skills workshop

WARREN

YWCA Mahoning Valley will have a job-skills workshops beginning Monday. The workshops will run from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday through Aug. 1. Workshops are free to attend and will be at the YWCA Warren location, 375 North Park Ave.

Participants will receive instruction in career exploration, resume writing, interviewing practice, job stability and financial literacy. The workshops are open to women and men age 18 and older. Participants who attend all sessions will receive a $100 stipend. Walk-ins welcome. For information, contact Kim at 330-746-6361, ext. 122.

Ohio jobless rate falls

COLUMBUS

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell slightly from May to June.

State officials on Friday said the unemployment rate was 4 percent in June, compared with 4.1 percent the previous month. Ohio’s unemployment rate stood at 4.6 percent in June 2018.

The national rate was 3.7 percent in June, up from 3.6 percent in May, and down from 4 percent in June 2018.

The state Job and Family Services Department says Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 1,500 jobs from May to June.

The agency reports losses in financial activities; trade, transportation and utilities; educational and health services; and leisure and hospitality slightly exceeded gains in professional and business services; other services; and information.

The construction sector gained 1,000 jobs in June while manufacturing lost 400 jobs.

Charges dropped in case alleging girl’s forced birth control

PITTSBURGH

Charges were dropped Friday against a woman accused of forcing her friend’s 12-year-old daughter to get a birth-control implant without the mother’s permission.

Online court documents show two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children and a misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person were withdrawn against 29-year-old Valerie Fullum.

Fullum’s attorney, Steve Townsend, said the girl was never forced to get the implant, and that story was fabricated by others who wanted to discredit his client.

In Pennsylvania, clinicians may provide birth control and contraception to minors without informing or obtaining consent of a parent or guardian.

Staff/wire reports