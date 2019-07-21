Kinsman residents stranded after dam overflows
KINSMAN
Kinsman Lake Dam overflowed Saturday morning, washing away a bridge that has stranded several families. Roads and culverts also washed out, and significant property damage was reported.
According to the Trumbull County 911 Center, eight people and at least three pets were rescued via ATVs. The bridge is the only exit and to and from about 30 houses.
More than 20 rescue departments were on the scene.
The dam is located on Lakeview Drive off state Route 7.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 21, 2019 12:01 a.m.
55 people, 30 animals evacuated after flooding in Kinsman
- August 31, 2004 midnight
FLOOD RECOVERY Update
- July 31, 2003 midnight
Every classroom in Reed Middle School in Hubbard was flooded.
- July 28, 2003 midnight
Storms cause floods, spark factory blaze
- August 31, 2004 midnight
Cleaning up, drying out
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.