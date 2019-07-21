Kinsman residents stranded after dam overflows


July 20, 2019 at 6:02p.m.

KINSMAN

Kinsman Lake Dam overflowed Saturday morning, washing away a bridge that has stranded several families. Roads and culverts also washed out, and significant property damage was reported.

According to the Trumbull County 911 Center, eight people and at least three pets were rescued via ATVs. The bridge is the only exit and to and from about 30 houses.

More than 20 rescue departments were on the scene.

The dam is located on Lakeview Drive off state Route 7.

