Greatest Golfer u17 Girls Champ | Benson does it in threes
Leah Benson did it in threes this summer for Greatest Golfer of the Valley Girls u17 play.
She won three qualifiers and won the championship . this weekend — her third championship in Greatest. Every year she has played Greatest, she has won the championship — playing out of Tam O'Shanter Golf Course in Hermitage.
==
GIRLS u17
Champion: Leah Benson Tam O'Shanter 88 + 82 = 170
Kyra Woods Avalon Lakes Golf Course 89 + 83 = 172
Jackie Adler Deer Creek Golf Course 94 + 86 = 180
Sierra Richard Black Hawk Golf Course 100 + 82 = 182
Jayne Bernard Mill Creek Golf Course 94 + 90 = 184
Alyssa Rapp Lake Club 102 + 87 = 189
Madison Horvath The Links at Firestone Farms 100 + 89 = 189
Carly Ungaro Mill Creek Golf Course 99 + 94 = 193
Sophia Yurich Lake Club 105 + 103 = 208
More like this from vindy.com
- July 20, 2019 7:30 p.m.
Greatest Champs 2019 | Benson, Sylak, Turner, Petrochko
- July 19, 2019 7:40 p.m.
Sylak, Benson eke out leads in Day 1 of Greatest junior finals
- May 6, 2018 7:39 p.m.
Benson, Atkinson, Woods, Kapics earn first Greatest wins of 2018
- July 20, 2017 10:25 a.m.
Greatest Golfer Juniors Championships tee off tomorrow
- July 11, 2019 1:41 p.m.
Greatest Golfer scores for 2019 Tam O'Shanter qualifier
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.
Featured Broadcast
Latest
AP News