Greatest Golfer u17 Girls Champ | Benson does it in threes

Leah Benson did it in threes this summer for Greatest Golfer of the Valley Girls u17 play.

She won three qualifiers and won the championship . this weekend — her third championship in Greatest. Every year she has played Greatest, she has won the championship — playing out of Tam O'Shanter Golf Course in Hermitage.

==

GIRLS u17





Champion: Leah Benson Tam O'Shanter 88 + 82 = 170



Kyra Woods Avalon Lakes Golf Course 89 + 83 = 172



Jackie Adler Deer Creek Golf Course 94 + 86 = 180



Sierra Richard Black Hawk Golf Course 100 + 82 = 182



Jayne Bernard Mill Creek Golf Course 94 + 90 = 184



Alyssa Rapp Lake Club 102 + 87 = 189



Madison Horvath The Links at Firestone Farms 100 + 89 = 189



Carly Ungaro Mill Creek Golf Course 99 + 94 = 193



Sophia Yurich Lake Club 105 + 103 = 208