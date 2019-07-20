Greatest Golfer juniors beat heat at Squaw Creek

By GREG GULAS

VIENNA

Jake Sylak and Leah Benson each won multiple Greatest Golfer of the Valley Juniors qualifying events to headline this year’s championship field in The Waypoint Group-hosted tourney.

To no one’s surprise, the 17-U field will once again have to play catch-up with both golfers today in the final round of this year’s championship tournament slated for Avalon Lakes Golf Course and Country Club.

Sylak (39-40), whose home course is Avalon Lakes, continued his sizzling play by shooting a 79 to sit atop of the boys leaderboard while Benson’s 88 was the top girls score after first-round play Friday at Squaw Creek Country Club.

“My goal today was to post a respectable number. Trouble is, going in, I didn’t know what that respectable number was,” Sylak said. “I know this course really well, and in my humble opinion, is the most challenging course in this year’s Greatest Golfer series.

“I knew that I would have a chance if I played well and could finish in the 70’s. One thing, though, is that I thought that my approach shots could have been better. As far as Saturday, Avalon Lakes is my home course and I shot a 73 on Tuesday so I know how to score there. I have in my head a number that I feel will win it. I’ll just have to go out and execute.”

Benson (46-42) is a product of Tam O’Shanter golf course.

“The front nine was a little stressful. I was happy with the way that I played but not with the pin placements,” she said. “Plus, it was tough reading the greens. I was happy with my back-nine as I had only one double and I’ll take that any day.”

Sylak finished a stroke ahead of Brandon Gibson while Christopher Loychik (41-40) was third, two shots off the pace. Tyler Anderson (41-41) and Michael Porter (37-45) each shot 82 to tie for fourth-place and three shots off the lead.

“I hit a lot of greens on the front-nine but had entirely too many three-putts,” said Gibson, who plays at Riverview Golf Course. “I will need to cut down on that Saturday if I expect to be there in the end. The pin locations were tough, but on the back-nine I got some things going. I hit the greens, got off the tee really well and started making some birdies.”

Loychik took 15 strokes off his round from the 96 he posted Tuesday at Avalon Lakes.

“I had a lot of energy and confidence out there today,” he noted. “I played bad on Tuesday but had a different mindset today and turned it around.”

Andersen will head into Saturday’s final round having carded consecutive 82’s.

“I started off with two bogeys but finished four over on the back and even par on the last six holes,” Andersen said. “Unlike previous rounds, my driver was working. My lag putts were pretty good, but my irons will need to be better on Saturday if I want to challenge the field.”

Porter had the best nine-hole score, carding 37 on the front nine holes.

“I was playing well but took an eight on the par-5, 17th hole,” he said. “I had a few unlucky breaks and that led to some poor management for me on the 17th hole.”

Woods (45-55) was a stroke behind Benson while Jayne Bernard (45-49) and Jackie Adler (49-45) tied for third at 94.

“It was hot out and that made it difficult at times,” Woods said. “I depended on my putting and driving but the pin placements were a challenge. If I stay focused and play like I did today, then I should be all right on Saturday.”

Bernard (45-49) and Adler (49-45) will enter today’s action needing to make up six strokes.

Golf professional Matt Matasy said today’s weather will present an even bigger challenge to both the 17-U and 14-U finals field.

“Everyone had to qualify to get to this point, so it’s a big deal,” Matasy said. “Playing in the heat today was a challenge so playing in this type of weather tomorrow will be an even bigger challenge.”

Todd Franko, Vindicator editor, called the heat a real test for the finalists.

“It’s a tough end to a great summer,” Franko said. “The heat is really testing the players on a naturally tough course anyway. It’s fun to see the fight they are showing.”

The 17-U finals begin today at noon with the 14-U field set to tee off at 1:08 p.m.