Greatest Golfer Boys u17 Champ | Sylak's sizzling summer complete


July 20, 2019 at 5:40p.m.

Jake Sylak of Mineral Ridge made a sizzling summer complete — winning the 2019 Greatest Golfer of the Valley Boys u17 championship Saturday at Avalon Lakes.

Boys u17 Scores

Jake Sylak Avalon Lakes Golf Course 79 + 74 = 153

Michael Porter Mahoning Country Club 82 + 74 = 156

Tyler Andersen The Links at Firestone Farms 82 + 82 = 164

Luke Nord Lake Club 87 + 80 = 167

Brandon Gibson Riverview Golf Course 80 + 87 = 167

Ryan Sam Mill Creek Golf Course 89 + 79 = 168

Luke Eyster Lake Club 86 + 83 = 169

Christopher Loychik Avalon Lakes Golf Course 81 + 90 = 171

Jake Shingledecker Yankee Run Golf Course 86 + 87 = 173

Nathan Cene Duck Creek Golf Course 92 + 84 = 176

Jacob Buttar Avalon Lakes Golf Course 90 + 88 = 178

Kaiden Sykes Salem Hills Golf Course 96 + 83 = 179

Dominic Kapics Duck Creek Golf Course 101 + 82 = 183

