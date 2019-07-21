Greatest Champs 2019 | Benson, Sylak, Turner, Petrochko
The 2019 Greatest Golfer of the Valley junior championship presented by The Waypoint Group in Canfield wrapped up today at host Avalon Lakes and Country Club.
Here are your champions:
Boys u17
Jake Sylak Avalon Lakes Golf Course 79 + 74 = 153
Michael Porter Mahoning Country Club 82 + 74 = 156
Tyler Andersen The Links at Firestone Farms 82 + 82 = 164
Luke Nord Lake Club 87 + 80 = 167
Brandon Gibson Riverview Golf Course 80 + 87 = 167
Ryan Sam Mill Creek Golf Course 89 + 79 = 168
Luke Eyster Lake Club 86 + 83 = 169
Christopher Loychik Avalon Lakes Golf Course 81 + 90 = 171
Jake Shingledecker Yankee Run Golf Course 86 + 87 = 173
Nathan Cene Duck Creek Golf Course 92 + 84 = 176
Jacob Buttar Avalon Lakes Golf Course 90 + 88 = 178
Kaiden Sykes Salem Hills Golf Course 96 + 83 = 179
Dominic Kapics Duck Creek Golf Course 101 + 82 = 183
Girls u17
Leah Benson Tam O'Shanter 88 + 82 = 170
Kyra Woods Avalon Lakes Golf Course 89 + 83 = 172
Jackie Adler Deer Creek Golf Course 94 + 86 = 180
Sierra Richard Black Hawk Golf Course 100 + 82 = 182
Jayne Bernard Mill Creek Golf Course 94 + 90 = 184
Alyssa Rapp Lake Club 102 + 87 = 189
Madison Horvath The Links at Firestone Farms 100 + 89 = 189
Carly Ungaro Mill Creek Golf Course 99 + 94 = 193
Sophia Yurich Lake Club 105 + 103 = 208
Boys u14
Rocco Turner Tippecanoe Country Club 82
Matthew Morelli New Castle Country Club 83
*Bryce Daggett Avalon Lakes Golf Course 85
Nathan Kelly East Liverpool Country Club 85
Caleb Domitrovich Mahoning Country Club 88
Landon Wilson Alliance Country Club 94
Landen Cameron Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course 97
Anthony Cesario Yankee Run Golf Course 98
Cj Brew Tam O'Shanter 104
Colin Linert Tippecanoe Country Club 109
(* Wins 3rd in tiebreaker)
Girls u14
Alexandra Petrochko Avalon Lakes Golf Course 75
Madison Murphy Pine Lakes Golf Course 85
Luciana Masters Tam O'Shanter 88
Kaitlyn Hoover New Castle Country Club 112
