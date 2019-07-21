Greatest Champs 2019 | Benson, Sylak, Turner, Petrochko


July 20, 2019 at 7:30p.m.

The 2019 Greatest Golfer of the Valley junior championship presented by The Waypoint Group in Canfield wrapped up today at host Avalon Lakes and Country Club.

Here are your champions:

==

Boys u17

Jake Sylak Avalon Lakes Golf Course 79 + 74 = 153

Michael Porter Mahoning Country Club 82 + 74 = 156

Tyler Andersen The Links at Firestone Farms 82 + 82 = 164

Luke Nord Lake Club 87 + 80 = 167

Brandon Gibson Riverview Golf Course 80 + 87 = 167

Ryan Sam Mill Creek Golf Course 89 + 79 = 168

Luke Eyster Lake Club 86 + 83 = 169

Christopher Loychik Avalon Lakes Golf Course 81 + 90 = 171

Jake Shingledecker Yankee Run Golf Course 86 + 87 = 173

Nathan Cene Duck Creek Golf Course 92 + 84 = 176

Jacob Buttar Avalon Lakes Golf Course 90 + 88 = 178

Kaiden Sykes Salem Hills Golf Course 96 + 83 = 179

Dominic Kapics Duck Creek Golf Course 101 + 82 = 183

==

Girls u17

Leah Benson Tam O'Shanter 88 + 82 = 170

Kyra Woods Avalon Lakes Golf Course 89 + 83 = 172

Jackie Adler Deer Creek Golf Course 94 + 86 = 180

Sierra Richard Black Hawk Golf Course 100 + 82 = 182

Jayne Bernard Mill Creek Golf Course 94 + 90 = 184

Alyssa Rapp Lake Club 102 + 87 = 189

Madison Horvath The Links at Firestone Farms 100 + 89 = 189

Carly Ungaro Mill Creek Golf Course 99 + 94 = 193

Sophia Yurich Lake Club 105 + 103 = 208

==

Boys u14

Rocco Turner Tippecanoe Country Club 82

Matthew Morelli New Castle Country Club 83

*Bryce Daggett Avalon Lakes Golf Course 85

Nathan Kelly East Liverpool Country Club 85

Caleb Domitrovich Mahoning Country Club 88

Landon Wilson Alliance Country Club 94

Landen Cameron Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course 97

Anthony Cesario Yankee Run Golf Course 98

Cj Brew Tam O'Shanter 104

Colin Linert Tippecanoe Country Club 109

(* Wins 3rd in tiebreaker)

==

Girls u14

Alexandra Petrochko Avalon Lakes Golf Course 75

Madison Murphy Pine Lakes Golf Course 85

Luciana Masters Tam O'Shanter 88

Kaitlyn Hoover New Castle Country Club 112

