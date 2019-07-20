BIRTHS
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Charles and Kelsey Karnack, Salem, twins, boy and girl, July 18.
Angelic Campbell and Antwon Scott Sr., Youngstown, girl, July 18.
St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Sarah Havel, Burghill, boy, July 15.
Vera Weston and Alex Baugh, Warren, girl, July 15.
Erica Olson and Michael Fluet, Girard, boy, July 16.
Amanda Ash and Ryan Hopson, Bristolville, boy, July 16.
Christine Wilson and Jacob Allen, Newton Falls, girl, July 17.
Adam and Roni Fox, Hubbard, girl, July 17.
Alyssa Lawrence and Dustin Hawks, Niles, boy, July 17.
