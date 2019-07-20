BIRTHS


July 20, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Charles and Kelsey Karnack, Salem, twins, boy and girl, July 18.

Angelic Campbell and Antwon Scott Sr., Youngstown, girl, July 18.

St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Sarah Havel, Burghill, boy, July 15.

Vera Weston and Alex Baugh, Warren, girl, July 15.

Erica Olson and Michael Fluet, Girard, boy, July 16.

Amanda Ash and Ryan Hopson, Bristolville, boy, July 16.

Christine Wilson and Jacob Allen, Newton Falls, girl, July 17.

Adam and Roni Fox, Hubbard, girl, July 17.

Alyssa Lawrence and Dustin Hawks, Niles, boy, July 17.

More like this from vindy.com

  • May 20, 2019 midnight

    Births

  • November 28, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • June 20, 2018 midnight

    BIRTHS

  • July 20, 2018 midnight

    Births

  • July 19, 2016 midnight

    Births

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$329900


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$249900