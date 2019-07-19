Youngstown man arrested in Boardman Subway robbery

BOARDMAN

A Youngstown man was arrested Thursday in connection with a robbery at Subway on Market Street July 10, according to police reports.

Witnesses told police they saw the suspect walk toward the cash register with a butcher knife and state: “give me all the money.”

He removed $300 and took a cash box which contained another $300. Witnesses told police that the suspect left on foot.

Jonathan Stevens, 26, was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery.