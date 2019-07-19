Woman charged in melee

YOUNGSTOWN

A Florencedale Avenue woman is in the Mahoning County jail on felonious assault and assault charges after reports said she stabbed a man several times and punched another person during a large fight about 9:20 p.m. Thursday on her street.

Reports said police were called for a fight with weapons and Tayle Graham, 26, was arrested after police saw a video someone took of the fight. It showed Graham stabbing a man and punching someone else. The man who was stabbed was treated at the scene.

A witness told police the fight broke out over a series of thefts.