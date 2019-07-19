Woman charged in melee


July 19, 2019 at 11:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A Florencedale Avenue woman is in the Mahoning County jail on felonious assault and assault charges after reports said she stabbed a man several times and punched another person during a large fight about 9:20 p.m. Thursday on her street.

Reports said police were called for a fight with weapons and Tayle Graham, 26, was arrested after police saw a video someone took of the fight. It showed Graham stabbing a man and punching someone else. The man who was stabbed was treated at the scene.

A witness told police the fight broke out over a series of thefts.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000


Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$329900