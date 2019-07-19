Truck driver aids Lordstown cops in solving assault case
LORDSTOWN — The police department says the help of a truck driver was critical in solving an assault case in which young men in a car threw a water bottle, hitting man riding a bicycle on state Route 45 on July 5.
The truck driver stopped to check on the victim and later sent him the in-truck dash camera video police later used to identify the vehicle and the two suspects. The victim did not crash and was not seriously injured but was "shook up," police Chief Brent Milhoan said.
Justin J. Testerman, 18, of Beaver Avenue, Niles, and Damian L. Brumfield, 21, of South Leavitt Road, Warren, later admitted it was just a stupid prank to hit the bicyclist, Milhoan said.
Both men will be arraigned on a misdemeanor assault charge Monday morning in Newton Falls Municipal Court.
