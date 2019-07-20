Sylak, Benson eke out leads in Day 1 of Greatest junior finals
The Greatest Golfer of the Valley junior championships started Friday at Squaw Creek.
Here are the scores.
Play continues Saturday at Avalon Lakes.
The u17s play 36 holes. The u14s play 18 holes.
The event is sponsored by The Waypoint Group in Canfield.
All Greatest Golfer can be found here.
===
BOYS u17
Jake Sylak Avalon Lakes Golf Course 79
Brandon Gibson Riverview Golf Course 80
Christopher Loychik Avalon Lakes Golf Course 81
Tyler Andersen The Links at Firestone Farms 82
Michael Porter Mahoning Country Club 82
Luke Eyster Lake Club 86
Jake Shingledecker Yankee Run Golf Course 86
Luke Nord Lake Club 87
Ryan Sam Mill Creek Golf Course 89
Jacob Buttar Avalon Lakes Golf Course 90
Nathan Cene Duck Creek Golf Course 92
Kaiden Sykes Salem Hills Golf Course 96
Dominic Kapics Duck Creek Golf Course 101
==
GIRLS u17
Leah Benson Tam O'Shanter 88
Kyra Woods Avalon Lakes Golf Course 89
Jayne Bernard Mill Creek Golf Course 94
Jackie Adler Deer Creek Golf Course 94
Hannah Ogden Mill Creek Golf Course 97
Carly Ungaro Mill Creek Golf Course 99
Madison Horvath The Links at Firestone Farms 100
Sierra Richard Black Hawk Golf Course 100
Alyssa Rapp Lake Club 102
Sophia Yurich Lake Club 105
===
SATURDAY TEE TIMES At Av Lakes
===
BOYS u17
12:00 Dominic Kapics Duck Creek Golf Course
Kaiden Sykes Salem Hills Golf Course
Nathan Cene Duck Creek Golf Course
12:08 Jacob Buttar Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Ryan Sam Mill Creek Golf Course
Luke Nord Lake Club
12:16 Luke Eyster Lake Club
Jake Shingledecker Yankee Run Golf Course
Michael Porter Mahoning Country Club
12:24 Tyler Andersen The Links at Firestone Farms
Christopher Loychik Avalon Lakes Golf Course
12:32 Brandon Gibson Riverview Golf Course
Jake Sylak Avalon Lakes Golf Course
==
GIRLS u17
12:40 Sophia Yurich Lake Club
Alyssa Rapp Lake Club
Madison Horvath The Links at Firestone Farms
12:48 Sierra Richard Black Hawk Golf Course
Carly Ungaro Mill Creek Golf Course
Jayne Bernard Mill Creek Golf Course
12:56 Jackie Adler Deer Creek Golf Course
Kyra Woods Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Leah Benson Tam O'Shanter
==
BOYS u14
1:08 Brew Cj Tam O'Shanter
Morelli Matthew New Castle Country Club
1:15 Kelly Nathan East Liverpool Country Club
Linert Colin Tippecanoe Country Club
1:22 Turner Rocco Tippecanoe Country Club
Wilson Landon Alliance Country Club
Cesario Anthony Yankee Run Golf Course
1:30 Daggett Bryce Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Cameron Landen Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course
Domitrovich Caleb Mahoning Country Club
==
GIRLS u14
1:38 Murphy Madison Pine Lakes Golf Course
Masters Luciana Tam O'Shanter
Hoover Kaitlyn New Castle Country Club
1:46 Mckenzie Gustas Tam O'Shanter
Petrochko Alexandra Avalon Lakes Golf Course
More like this from vindy.com
- July 11, 2019 1:41 p.m.
Greatest Golfer scores for 2019 Tam O'Shanter qualifier
- June 24, 2019 2:04 p.m.
Mill Creek hosts Greatest Golfer juniors play Tuesday
- July 16, 2019 7:51 p.m.
Cene, Woods, Masters, Wilson all make Greatest finals
- June 25, 2019 4 p.m.
Porter, Richard, Turner, Leskovac earn Greatest Golfer finals spots
- June 19, 2018 7:14 p.m.
Kinkela, 73, Hoover, 78, lead Greatest juniors at Avalon Lakes
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.
Featured Broadcast
Latest
AP News