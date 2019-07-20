Sylak, Benson eke out leads in Day 1 of Greatest junior finals

The Greatest Golfer of the Valley junior championships started Friday at Squaw Creek.

Here are the scores.

Play continues Saturday at Avalon Lakes.

The u17s play 36 holes. The u14s play 18 holes.

The event is sponsored by The Waypoint Group in Canfield.

===

BOYS u17



Jake Sylak Avalon Lakes Golf Course 79



Brandon Gibson Riverview Golf Course 80



Christopher Loychik Avalon Lakes Golf Course 81



Tyler Andersen The Links at Firestone Farms 82



Michael Porter Mahoning Country Club 82



Luke Eyster Lake Club 86



Jake Shingledecker Yankee Run Golf Course 86



Luke Nord Lake Club 87



Ryan Sam Mill Creek Golf Course 89



Jacob Buttar Avalon Lakes Golf Course 90



Nathan Cene Duck Creek Golf Course 92



Kaiden Sykes Salem Hills Golf Course 96



Dominic Kapics Duck Creek Golf Course 101



==



GIRLS u17



Leah Benson Tam O'Shanter 88



Kyra Woods Avalon Lakes Golf Course 89



Jayne Bernard Mill Creek Golf Course 94



Jackie Adler Deer Creek Golf Course 94



Hannah Ogden Mill Creek Golf Course 97



Carly Ungaro Mill Creek Golf Course 99



Madison Horvath The Links at Firestone Farms 100



Sierra Richard Black Hawk Golf Course 100



Alyssa Rapp Lake Club 102



Sophia Yurich Lake Club 105

===

SATURDAY TEE TIMES At Av Lakes

===

BOYS u17



12:00 Dominic Kapics Duck Creek Golf Course



Kaiden Sykes Salem Hills Golf Course



Nathan Cene Duck Creek Golf Course



12:08 Jacob Buttar Avalon Lakes Golf Course



Ryan Sam Mill Creek Golf Course



Luke Nord Lake Club



12:16 Luke Eyster Lake Club



Jake Shingledecker Yankee Run Golf Course



Michael Porter Mahoning Country Club



12:24 Tyler Andersen The Links at Firestone Farms



Christopher Loychik Avalon Lakes Golf Course



12:32 Brandon Gibson Riverview Golf Course



Jake Sylak Avalon Lakes Golf Course



==

GIRLS u17



12:40 Sophia Yurich Lake Club



Alyssa Rapp Lake Club



Madison Horvath The Links at Firestone Farms



12:48 Sierra Richard Black Hawk Golf Course



Carly Ungaro Mill Creek Golf Course



Jayne Bernard Mill Creek Golf Course



12:56 Jackie Adler Deer Creek Golf Course



Kyra Woods Avalon Lakes Golf Course



Leah Benson Tam O'Shanter



==



BOYS u14



1:08 Brew Cj Tam O'Shanter



Morelli Matthew New Castle Country Club



1:15 Kelly Nathan East Liverpool Country Club



Linert Colin Tippecanoe Country Club



1:22 Turner Rocco Tippecanoe Country Club



Wilson Landon Alliance Country Club



Cesario Anthony Yankee Run Golf Course



1:30 Daggett Bryce Avalon Lakes Golf Course



Cameron Landen Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course



Domitrovich Caleb Mahoning Country Club



==



GIRLS u14



1:38 Murphy Madison Pine Lakes Golf Course



Masters Luciana Tam O'Shanter



Hoover Kaitlyn New Castle Country Club



1:46 Mckenzie Gustas Tam O'Shanter



Petrochko Alexandra Avalon Lakes Golf Course